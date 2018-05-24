

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





It’s been brewing for weeks. Drip after drip – revelations about nomination irregularities by candidates wanting to run for the Progressive Conservatives in the Ontario election. For months the PC’s sat at over 40 per cent in all the polls putting the party in easy majority government territory. Getting a nomination seemed like a safe bet to get a seat at Queen’s Park. Now we’ve been learning that along the way a lot of PC party rules were bent or broken outright. Until today the new leader of the party, Doug Ford, was able to pin the trouble on the former leader, Patrick Brown.

This morning, the Liberals called reporters to their party headquarters on Bay Street to play an audio tape that sounds a lot like Ford breaking PC party rules. The tape is from October 2016 and on it Ford is heard talking people into joining the Conservatives to support Kinga Surma in her nomination fight in the riding of Etobicoke-Centre. A PC Party membership costs $10.00 but on the tape Ford says, “It doesn’t cost ya anything, we’re just signing people up today. That’s it.” That left the Liberals asking who paid for that membership? The PC Party membership form is clear. A signature is required and there is this stipulation. “I certify that my membership was paid using my own funds or those of an immediate family member, and will not be reimbursed for it from any other source.”

The Liberal Party co-chair Deb Mathews then added that the other candidate seeking the nomination, Pina Martino, was “intimidated” by Ford. The Liberals released a letter of complaint by Martino in which she states, “I have been subject to attempts to intimidate me by Doug Ford including him following me home.”

As this news was breaking two new polls showed that PC support is now less than 40 per cent and the New Democrats are tied with the Conservatives. Those easy PC wins might be slipping away and defending nomination shenanigans won’t make it easier for Conservative candidates across the province. Don Guy, of Pollara Strategic Insights, points out that his polling shows Ontarians are concerned about honesty and integrity in the political process. In an interview on CP24 Guy said honesty and integrity is a “driver of support to the NDP.” And poll after poll is giving the NDP a reason to think this might, maybe, be an election to savor.

Ford was in Tillsonburg this morning to talk up his party’s plan to make it easier to do business in Ontario. And then he took six questions five were about the tape the Liberals released. Ford’s answer? “This happened two years ago.” He said a party appeal process looked into the allegations and “the appeal was totally dismissed.” He accused the Liberals of desperate tactics saying that with two weeks until the election the Liberals “are trying to change the channel.” Ford then did just that and went back on message repeated his priorities to get the Ontario economy moving.

Ford denied Martino’s allegation that he followed her home. “No, that never happened,” he said.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the whole thing brings into question Ford’s values. There it is raising questions about Ford’s honesty and integrity. Horwath said, “It is a stinking mess, to be honest with you.”

Deb Mathews had done most of the heavy lifting for her leader, Liberal Kathleen Wynne. Wynne took question after question about the tape. She kept repeating that the questions need to be put to Ford. She did say, "The whole issue of the concerns around breaches of a process that should be fair and should be open and democratic worries me.”

It is important to remember that so far those polls still give Ford and the PCs the most seats. There will probably be a couple more out on Friday. Perhaps they will reveal more about Ontario’s voting intentions two weeks before election day.

