

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





This election campaign is proving the adage that “campaigns matter.” Today’s Forum Research Poll is an eye-popper! It has the NDP at 47 per cent of support among decided voters. Forum’s pollster Lorne Bozinoff says that puts the NDP in a position to form a majority government. The Progressive Conservatives are down to 33 per cent and the Liberals slide puts the party at 14 per cent.

I took a look back at a poll Bozinoff released on April 18 – five weeks ago. That poll had the Progressive Conservatives at 46 per cent. Back then the NDP sat at 27 per cent and the Liberals at 21. That poll led Bozinoff to conclude that if an election were held that day in April, “we project a PC majority government with 94 seats.”

So what has happened to produce that kind of a swing? The key according to Bozinoff is that “the Liberal vote is really collapsing.” That vote draining away from the Liberals seems to be going en masse to the NDP. But support for the PCs is down too. Bozinoff puts that down to a series of “Ford fumbles.” Remember this latest Forum poll does not reflect any impact on voters of the Ford tape released yesterday by the Liberals.

Another poll out today from Ekos is more in line with other polls earlier this week. It has the NDP statistically tied with the PCs. The numbers are NDP at 35.6 per cent, the PCs at 34.9 per cent and the Liberals at 20 per cent. Since its poll last week, the NDP gained five points and the Conservatives dropped five points.

EKOS draws some interesting observations in its analysis of its last 2 polls.

The volatility in these numbers appears to be a product of millennial voters (aged 22 – 37), whose allegiances seem to shift on a daily basis. Whereas a week ago, the PCs enjoyed a modest lead with young people, that vote has swung decisively in the NDP’s favour. What happens with this group will ultimately shape the final outcome – they are the wild card in this election and it will be critical to keep a close eye on them. They are giving us different reads and their turnout will be uncertain. Indeed, this election may very well hinge on whether young people show up to vote.

That last caution is very important. What the parties call the “ground game” – getting voters to the show up on election-day – is always a key to success. And for the NDP the next two weeks will be about “closing the deal” – yes, that’s more campaign speak – and making sure those millennials stick with them.

It is worth noting that the NDP strategy this week has been largely targeted at issues for those millennials. Tuesday, Horwath talked about apprenticeship programs. On Wednesday, she was at Seneca College for another event focused on young voters and her plan to reduce student debt. Today found her at a high school promising again to repair old schools across Ontario. Oh, and today Horwath sported a millennial friendly jean jacket.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford stays focused on a message of tax relief and job creation. He repeats those themes day after day with the little or no details. Today, Ford also kept up his attack on the NDP and the party’s “radical views.” To support his NDP attacks Ford keeps referring to “Rae Days” a phrase from the Bob Rae NDP government in the early 1990s. Rae days and the economic hard times of those years aren’t likely to resonate with millennials who were just getting ready for high school back then.

Ford talked today about his “affordable” and “honest” plan for Ontario. That said the Progressive Conservatives have decided to let Ford go into Sunday’s key TV debate without a costed platform. Wynne has explained that her party’s budget forms the basis for its platform but said yesterday there will be a Liberal platform soon. The NDP tabled its platform weeks ago and has been running on it since then.

Sunday evening at 6:30 the 90 minute leader debate will be a must-watch TV special for political junkies like me. It will be interesting to see how many Ontarians opt to tune in and take the measure of the three leaders and their policies.

