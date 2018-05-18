

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





All political campaigns hate surprises. So campaign events are carefully set up. It’s important to pay attention to the little things. Make sure the audio is checked, make sure the visual background supports the message of the day and make sure the leader is briefed on the latest campaign news and prepared for possible questions.

Today the campaigns made a calculation. Ontarians are preparing for the May long weekend. Their attention is not on the policies of the parties. So there was no real news. Even the questions from reporters went over old ground.

But those event details were taken care of. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne stood in front of a small group of mothers holding their babies. She repeated that only the Liberal party has an affordable plan to provide care for the very youngest children. Wynne said it is important to weigh the policies of all the parties and judge which “programs can be implemented.” She warned again that the Progressive Conservative’s tax reduction policies will result in “deep cuts.” And she took a shot at the NDP saying, “the NDP are not ready to take on Doug Ford.” Wynne’s message is that “government exists to do things for people that they can’t do for themselves.” The whole event lasted 30 minutes. Wynne did take 13 questions, allowed follow-up questions and spent 14 minutes with reporters. A number of those questions zeroed in on a social media posting by one of her candidates. Wynne said the posting was wrong and said the candidate apologized.

An hour later, in London, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford’s event was also carefully staged. Nurses at the health facility he visited were arranged behind his lectern and waiting patiently for his arrival. Like Wynne, Ford didn’t have any new policies opting instead to repeat his health care promises. But his big theme is that the big government policies of the Liberals and New Democrats are wasteful. Today he pinned the health care funding problem on the hiring of more “layers of senior management.” He said, “If the money had gone to where it should then everyone would have a family doctor, wait times would be a thing of the past and patients would not be stuck in the hallways waiting for a bed.” If a Ford run Ministry of Health cut the 15 new assistant deputy minister positions he complained about today that would be a saving of less than $3 million. A PC government would have to find a lot more positions to cut to achieve his list of health care aims.

Ford’s remarks took five minutes. He then took six questions. Four went back over either the Highway 407 data theft or Ford’s attendance at a fundraiser in April. On those, Ford repeated what he said yesterday. Another question referenced a photo of Ford. He said he didn’t know the person in the photo. And finally Ford came back to the microphone to talk about the opioid crisis in Ontario. Ford spent about four minutes answering questions. Yesterday’s event lasted 13 minutes today that was cut to just more than nine minutes.

The NDP took a different approach to the coming long weekend. They’re using these days, when voters are focused on a bit of time off to send Andrea Horwath on a tour of northern Ontario. So, out of the glare of live TV coverage for a day, Horwath visited the Grassy Narrows First Nation to campaign in one of Ontario’s two new ridings, Key-uh-wet-ah-nong Kiiwetinoong, in the far north.

A Mainstreet Research poll released this afternoon seems to suggest that decided voters are sticking with their choices. The poll, done between May 15 and 18, has the Progressive Conservative Party’s support holding strong at 41.9 per cent. The NDP is up almost a point to 29.3 per cent and the Liberals at 22.3 per cent.

In a news release regarding the poll, the president at Mainstreet Quito Maggi said, “The shifts in popular support may seem incremental, but the real story is in the regional breakouts. The NDP are showing themselves to be the alternative to the PCs in numerous regions, including south central and southwestern Ontario. Conversely, the Liberals are up three points in Toronto at the expense of the NDP and are within less than three points of the PCs. The Liberals and the NDP are virtually tied in eastern Ontario.”

One thing a long weekend does is give voters a chance to talk politics. Maggi says, “We would expect to see further movement after a long weekend.” This poll suggests that if a vote were held today the PCs would be likely to form a majority government.

