

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





The staging of the morning leader photo opportunity is always worth taking into account during an election campaign. What is the scene the party chooses? Who is with the leader? Do we see the leader chatting and interacting with those people? So here are a few observations from the last few days of the campaign.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is, almost always, in front of people. She refers to those people and what those people have told her before the event. And she finishes every event spending a few minutes, a very few minutes, chatting and shaking hands with those people. The image I am left with is a candidate for Premier listening to voters. I am not at all sure that image translates to the voter watching on TV but the attempt is made.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne often has people posed behind her and, on occasion, an expert or Liberal candidate is asked to say a few words in support of the policy Wynne is touting. Today, a number of Toronto Liberal candidates joined Wynne to show their support. But there were no voters anywhere near her. The image does promote the idea that Wynne has a team and draws on the expertise of its supporters.

The Progressive Conservative strategy is very different. Day after day there is only Doug Ford in front of the camera. When the staging has people in the shot Ford rarely acknowledges them. Many days the back drop is simply Ontario flags. This morning, his backdrop was a couple of tractors and a barn but no people. The PC campaign strategy puts Doug Ford front and centre and makes him the focus of every event. That said the PCs have rolled out prominent PC candidates at other media opportunities but rarely has Ford share the stage with them.

Horwath and the NDP are now firmly in the sights of both the Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals. That becomes clearer and clearer every day. It suggests that the internal polls of the PCs and Liberals are showing the NDP on the rise. And with two weeks of campaigning to go there is a new sense of urgency in the words both the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are using.

Ford spent the day in southwest Ontario. He reached out to rural Ontario voters promising better cell and broadband service as well as natural gas service to more communities. But his script zeroed in on the NDP time and time again. He painted the NDP as radicals culminating with this; “They’re a bunch of radicals, radical downtown Toronto folk that have radical ideas. It would actually be scary.” Ford spent 12 minutes with the media and took five questions.

Wynne started the day in downtown Toronto talking about her party’s public transit accomplishments. Then she split her attacks on the PCs and the NDP but saved her toughest language for the NDP. She again questioned the NDP’s platform funding assumptions and said, “It raises the question of if they are ready to take on the task of governing Ontario.” Wynne did say that Ford’s plans are “constantly changing, they’re incoherent and they are unfunded.” Wynne took a half an hour with reporters and took about 10 questions.

Horwath was at Seneca College in Toronto and talked about her party’s promise to convert student loans into grants and even refund interest payments made by post-secondary students on those loans. There was no dollar figure attached to deliver this promise. Horwath now is spending more and more time taking on Ford. “When people look at Mr. Ford’s plan it’s very clear he’s taking care of the richest people in Ontario. His rich cronies will be doing very, very well.” Horwath cut back her time with reporters this morning with her seven minute announcement and then taking fewer questions. It all took less than 20 minutes.

Ontarians will get a break from the carefully staged and controlled access of the daily campaign events on Sunday. The TV debate will give voters 90 minutes to hear the leaders’ unscripted answers to questions.

