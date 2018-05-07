

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





The pre-game show is drawing to an end. Next week the Ontario election will, finally, formally get under way. But first it was another day for the parties to keep their message track going. The Progressive Conservative Party has clearly decided that attacking Hydro One is winning the party support.

Before today’s announcement Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford’s team handed out a two-page document and then came around with 186-page filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Now, I am not a financial reporter, and, no, I haven’t read it all. But a little background is important here. Hydro One is in the process of concluding its purchase of an American utility called Avista. This is a big $6.7 billion deal. Ford’s staff went through the SEC filing and discovered that, under the deal, nine Avista executives stand to get up to $50 million in a “Golden Parachute Compensation.” So Ford stepped in front of a microphone this morning saying he can now reveal the latest “secret deal” involving Hydro One. He had a couple of props to help get his message across. He stood in front of two posters titled $50 Million Parachute and two big stacks marked $100 bills - fake ones I assume - representing the $50 million. And Ford told reporters and the TV cameras the payouts “make my blood boil.”

Ford charged that while Hydro One is cutting service to hundreds of people in Ontario it is making these payments to U.S. executives at Avista. He promised that Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne’s days are numbered and repeated that a Conservative government will cut hydro rates by 12 per cent for a saving of $173 a year.

Ford was asked a number of times if the Avista deal was good for Hydro One. Ford refused to address that point sticking to his message saying, “I don’t believe we should be spending $50 million when people are struggling to pay their hydro bills.”

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath spent another day in northern Ontario. In Thunder Bay she talked up her platform where she promises to de-privatize Hydro One saying people in northern Ontario are “coping with sky-high hydro bills.”

The Liberal response to Ford’s Hydro One charges came this afternoon. The statement came from the Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault saying, “Today Doug Ford said Ontario ratepayers had paid for generous ‘golden parachutes’ to U.S. hydro executives. That is a lie.” Thibeault promises that hydro rates will not be affected by the deal to buy Avista.

Wynne went to Cambridge with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. These “Premier of Ontario” events will end next week but today was one more chance to roll out an announcement that is good news for Ontario. Toyota announced it will invest more than $1 billion to expand two auto plants. That will mean more jobs in Ontario. Good news for Wynne who is challenged at every turn by Ford’s claim of huge job losses in the province during the Wynne government years.

It is a safe bet that some time will be set aside over the weekend for each candidate to prepare for the first leaders’ debate. It’s scheduled for Monday evening in Toronto. It will be interesting to get a first look at how the three candidates handle each other face-to-face. Today, Doug Ford said “Kathleen Wynne is a great debater and I look forward to debating her.” On CP24 this afternoon, the Liberal Party co-chair David Herle said the debates in this election are “particularly important in this case because Ford is very fast and loose with the facts and has been going to great lengths to avoid media scrutiny…the debate will be a chance for him to be held accountable.” The NDP hope the debate will be a chance to showcase Andrea Horwath’s strengths. It’s rare to get a debate even before the true campaign rolls out and it will probably set the tone for the first week of the campaign.