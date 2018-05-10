

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





Listening to promises, promises, promises. That’s life following an election campaign. Again this morning Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives grabbed the headline promise. A 20 per cent cut to the second tax bracket – the middle class bracket – for Ontario. Ford repeated that his plan “is going to put more money in your pocket.” The PC press release touting the tax cut didn’t mention one important detail that only came out in a question from a reporter. Ford said the tax cut won’t come into effect until year three or four of his government – at the earliest in 2021. And Ford admitted the tax cut, when it happens, will drain $2.3 billion from Ontario revenues.

Yesterday Ford announced he will find five billion dollars more to build subways in the GTA. It was another promise that brought him good press. And it was another promise that will be years, no decades, in the delivering.

The liberal leader, Kathleen Wynne was in downtown Toronto to continue her campaign and pushing her theme that the Liberals care more about Ontarians - in this case a promise of more nurses – 3500 more nurses. And Wynne was quick to try to put Ford’s tax cut announcement in context. She said Ford is “not explaining what it means when there is less money to invest.” She called his policies “very worrisome.”

The differences between Ford and Wynne are very clear. Ford says Ontarians know best how to spend their money – so give them more and all will be well. Wynne says money in one taxpayer’s pocket does not fund health care, transportation or education. Ford repeats again and again that he will not cut anything instead he will find efficiencies in the bureaucracy that is big government.

Finding efficiencies has been a mantra in business and government for decades. Dr. Bob Bell is a Deputy Minister in the Ontario Health Ministry. Last year he wrote a piece for a web site called Healthy Debate. Bell wrote, “I know that any suggestion of “’bloated bureaucracy’ in our Ministry is simply a myth. In the past 13 years, the health ministry budget has almost doubled, increasing from about $30 billion to $52 billion in government spending, while staff have fallen by half, to 3,053 people as of December 2016.” Today the PC’s Finance Critic Vic Fedeli promised a Conservative government will go through each departmental budget line by line to find efficiencies. Myth or no myth the Conservatives say there are more cuts to find in the government bureaucracy.

Don’t worry the New Democrats were right there with the other two parties in the big promise business today. Andrea Horwath promised 16 billion dollars to fix up schools. That’s a lot of money but as with the Conservative tax cut it’s a promise that comes with a catch. That money will be spent over 10 years. So it assumes the NDP will win this election and two more. After a quick call to the NDP researchers I can now tell you that the NDP commitment is for $1.6 billion a year – so $6.4 billion over four years. And that still qualifies as a very big promise.

One of Ontario’s big teacher unions has caught the “change” fever. The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario today deserted the Liberal Party and endorsed Horwath’s NDP. And polls continue to show the NDP inching up. A Forum Research poll indicates that Horwath has the highest approval rating of the three leaders and has the NDP in second place. Make no mistake, the Conservatives are ahead and ahead by a lot but there is now a race for second place and voting is still four weeks away.

Tomorrow morning the leaders will drive up to Parry Sound for a debate on issues of concern to northern Ontario. I don’t expect you will see anything like Monday night’s show biz style production. But that should leave more time for questions and answers and debate.

