

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





The Liberals opened the formal campaign today promising to care for the people of Ontario. Their leader, Kathleen Wynne, used a promise made in the budget to commit to spend money to make life better for seniors in Ontario. The Progressive Conservatives committed to spend money to get people in the GTA moving. Their leader, Doug Ford, repeated his announcement, first made in Monday’s TV debate, to spend another five billion dollars on subway projects. The NDP repeated their platform commitment to health care. Their leader, Andrea Horwath, reached back into her party’s platform to talk about the need for improved health care in Ontario. And all that happened before 10:30 this morning.

Running political campaigns has changed in the 21st century. Capitalizing on social media, and Ontarians ever increasing dependence on it for their news, is a key to each party’s campaign. But some things have not changed. TV News is still an important consideration and the early morning “news biscuit” was on full display on day one. The fact is that there was nothing new this morning from any of the parties. And each announcement followed the same pattern. The leader made a brief statement and then took questions from reporters.

Kathleen Wynne’s goal was to paint the Liberals’ “stark contrast with Doug Ford.” Wynne promised the Liberals will “provide more not less” services for Ontarians. Andrea Horwath repeated her promise to improve health care but her objective was to draw attention to the NDP plan of change for the better. Doug Ford wanted to keep the focus on the “reckless spending of Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath.” It was the first time I have heard Ford include Horwath as he said “actually they are the same. They spend and tax.” Those themes will be repeated again and again. They will only change when a party looks at its internal polling and the shape of the campaign and decides to change its tactics.

The Green Party is shut out of the Ontario TV debates again in this campaign. Party leader Mike Schreiner used twitter during Monday night’s debate to try to make his party’s points. Today on CP24 Schreiner put a brave face on his exclusion saying “We won the debate by not being there.” Schreiner added that the leaders spent their time tearing each other down “instead of building policy.” Schreiner is running in the riding of Guelph for the second time. In 2014 he placed third. Liberal MPP Liz Sanders is not running for the Liberals so the riding is open. Schreiner says over the past four years he has knocked on every door in the riding. He believes he “has a great chance of winning in Guelph.” For this campaign Schreiner’s strategy is to get across the province a couple of times but he will be keying on Guelph and trying to win the Green Party’s first seat at Queen’s Park.

It is important to keep an eye on where the parties send their leaders. Right now the Liberals hold the three seats in Etobicoke a part of Toronto often referred to as the headquarters of Ford Nation. Kathleen Wynne went there this morning. Doug Ford is running in Etobicoke North so it is going to be tough to hold that seat. The other two are probably in play and will depend on strong local campaigns from Liberal MPPS Peter Milczyn and Yvan Baker.

Doug Ford went to Renfrew for a rally. The riding of Renfrew – Nipissing – Pembroke has been held by the Progressive Conservatives since 2003 and should be an easy hold this time round.

Andrea Horwath spent the day in downtown Toronto. Horwath stopped by CP24 this afternoon. She said winning ridings in the downtown core is critical to the party’s success on June 7. After her interview Horwath went straight to the riding of Davenport. The NDP lost the riding in 2014 by a couple of thousand votes. Turning around ridings like Davenport is a must do for the NDP.

