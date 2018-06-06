

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





Most polls show the Progressive Conservatives within reach of a majority win tomorrow night. But remember four years ago polls also had the PCs winning and that win didn’t materialize. The big Liberal win in 2014 won’t be repeated this time out. And that means the leaders of the PCs and the NDP are working overtime to get their base support energized in order to get the vote out tomorrow. And both did what political campaigns do in the last 24 hours. They contrasted their policies and visions for Ontario.

Doug Ford spent the day in the 905 area campaigning in cities like Burlington and wrapping up his campaign with a rally in Caledon. Ford’s last media availability gave him one last opportunity to contrast his promises of lower taxes and reducing hydro rates with the NDP plan. Ford talked about the jobs the NDP will “kill”. He said a PC government will “usher in an era of prosperity the likes of which this province has never seen.” Ford again was forced to answer questions on the lawsuit brought against him by his late brother Rob’s wife, Renata. Ford simply did not answer the first question. That brought a rare follow-up question, this one without a microphone. Ford then repeated what he said yesterday calling the situation, “heartbreaking to our family, it’s heartbreaking to my mother.” His campaign stops were quick as Ford urged supporters, “let’s not take anything for granted.”

Andrea Horwath spent most of the day in key parts of the GTA. The NDP know that their chances of upsetting the PCs will be decided in the GTA. Horwath offered a much more focused attack on Ford today. She too contrasted her policies with the PCs. She called on voters to rally to the NDP to stop Ford from winning. She said only the NDP will provide pharmacare and dental care for the people of Ontario. Horwath said voters have a “stark choice.” She charged that Ford’s plan “will be dangerous for families” and only give tax breaks to the rich.

Kathleen Wynne might be down in the polls but she hasn’t stopped campaigning. She says she is hoping to keep her seat. Wynne says she’s thinking about what kind of province we want.” Wynne ended her campaign in Burlington. It’s a Liberal seat that the party will probably lose tomorrow night. One Liberal conceded to me today that the party faces a total rebuild and hopes it will start as soon as the votes are counted. That rebuild will start with a new leader.

It will be an important night for Ontario – a night of change – a night when voters will choose between the right-wing Progressive Conservative option and the left-wing policies of the NDP.