

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





One advantage of being Premier of Ontario on the eve of an election is you get to make last minute announcements. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne grabbed that opportunity this morning to sign an agreement with Toronto Mayor John Tory on public transit.

The money was allocated in the Liberal’s March budget but today Wynne and Tory signed a formal memorandum of understanding to get Tory’s Smart Track plan moving. That opened the door for Wynne to announce new details on the Liberal plan to put up money for a number of other public transit projects, including the downtown relief line subway. Wynne admitted that all the projects are still in the planning stages and said the next stage is “to get shovels in the ground.”

This afternoon, the NDP showed reporters the party’s first two ads. One, a Horwath introduction ad, is already running on various social media platforms. The party says it realizes that even after nine years as leader, Ontario still doesn’t know Horwath. The NDP says all the polling shows voters are open to the NDP option. The premise is that this is a “change” election. So the choice will come down to the Progressive Conservatives and the NDP. The party predicts it will be an “ugly” campaign and Horwath will “punch on behalf of Ontarians.”

The second ad starts airing on social media Friday. NDP Campaign director Michael Balagas calls it the “dodge ball” ad. It features a couple in a gym being knocked around by red and blue balls. The red balls slamming in are Liberal policies like high hydro rates. Then bigger, blue balls are fired in and knocking down the unfortunate couple are Conservative prospects of “privatization and chaos.” The battered couple then collect a NDP orange ball rolled in nice and slow with a friendly voice over saying “vote for someone on your side.” Balagas called the ad a “contrast ad.” He said the NDP campaign will focus on Horwath and her plan selling the NDP “as the better option for the future.”

Northern Ontario is getting most of the attention today on the Ontario election campaign. For Doug Ford it is day three in the north. The Progressive Conservative leader started his day in North Bay and then moved on to Sudbury for another one of his rallies. Most of these rallies are timed to hit the local supper hour radio and TV news. There is another one scheduled for tomorrow in Brampton and timed again to start at 6 p.m.

Yesterday, Ford spoke to the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association in Kenora. The NDP has had a lock on the riding of Kenora-Rainy River for a long time. But the NDP MPP, Sarah Campbell, is not running for re-election. Today, Horwath and Wynne made their pitches to the association. There will be much more on issues affecting the north on May 11 when the three leaders will be in Parry Sound for a debate.