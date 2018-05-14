

George Hoff, CP24 Elections Producer





It was a heated start to the second week of the Ontario election campaign. It opened with Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne doing something different. She didn’t have an announcement to make instead she lined up with two of her most senior cabinet ministers to talk about the last three pages of the New Democrat Party platform. Why the last three pages? Because that is where the numbers are and, as we all know, the devil is always in the details.

The Liberals said the NDP made a mistake, a mistake that changes revenue projections. That mistake, according to the Liberals, means a long list of current programs will not be funded if the NDP form the next government. That prompted a flurry of releases from the Liberal and NDP war rooms.

The NDP responded saying “there has been no mistake.” It went on that the NDP platform is “a fully-costed and verified plan – which a spinning and desperate Kathleen Wynne is now pretending is a secret she revealed.” Then the Liberals had another go saying, “Their (the NDP) response – like their platform – fails to account for new spending announcements between the 2017 and 2018 budgets.” And that led to this salvo from the NDP, “Kathleen Wynne’s claims about what the NDP won’t fund are wrong on every count. Her fear-mongering about the NDP is just that: hollow-fear mongering.”

It led to a morning of head spinning trying to sort out the two claims. But there are some very important story lines buried in all of this. The public polls keep showing that Horwath is popular among voters and the NDP is creeping up against the Liberals. Today, Wynne used the platform funding “mistake” to ask if the NDP plan “will stand up to scrutiny.” She let her Finance Minister Charles Sousa answer that question. “The NDP platform is a mess,” he said. Wynne is talking about her government’s record. A record she says will continue providing “care and opportunities” for Ontario.

The Liberal Party campaign co-chair David Herle sent out what he called a “Campaign Director’s Update” and it summed up the campaign objective for the coming days. The Liberal storyline he wrote is “we have an incredible record of achievement that has meant significant improvements and assistance for Ontario families. The most progressive government in North America overseeing a strong economy that is creating jobs. We are helping to ease the burden on the middle-class and provide opportunity for good, well-paying jobs. “

So there you have it. The Liberals and NDP spent the morning arguing about numbers and competence because for most Ontarians their policies do have a similar ring to them. NDP Leader Andrea Horwath went to Brampton to promise a new hospital; another big health care commitment. Just the kind of initiative that is very much like the Liberal’s “we care” theme.

And Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford jumped right into that with a tweet this morning warning about a coalition between the two like-minded parties. “The people of Ontario want change, not some backroom deal by the NDP to keep the Liberals in power,” he tweeted. That forced Horwath to dismiss outright questions about a coalition with the Liberals. If the polls start to show the PCs not having the votes to form a majority government the coalition chatter will get louder. So will the talk about strategic voting – if you’re a Liberal or NDP supporter – who has the best chance of stopping Ford? But we’re not there yet - all of that is for the last ten days of the campaign.

And where was Doug Ford while all this was going down? He was standing on a balcony in front of Niagara Falls. He took four questions and coalition was on the mind of one reporter. Ford repeated his tweet almost verbatim and warned about the NDP and their “radical” policies. He did what Wynne chose not to do. Ford reminded voters of the only NDP government in Ontario history, the Bob Rae government in the early nineties. Ford said the NDP “bankrupted the province.” Ford said only a vote for him will bring change to Ontario.

Ford used that U.S. border backdrop to warn that “an alarm is going off” in Ontario. He said Kathleen Wynne’s policies are sending jobs to the States, “making Ontario uncompetitive.”

And what should we watch for this week? Nik Nanos from Nanos Research was on CP24 today. His headlines: The NDP have to use the week to consolidate its second place position, the Liberals need to get Wynne out of the news and make her team and plan the focus, and the PCs have to keep Doug Ford on message and not make a mistake.

***