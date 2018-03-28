2018 provincial budget at a glance
A copy of the Budget papers is seen as the Ontario Provincial Government delivers its 2018 Budget at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 4:22PM EDT
Highlights
- $20.3B new investments over next three years
- Heading into deficit for next six years
- Free childcare for kids 2.5 to kindergarten age
- Subsidized dental/medical costs for Ontarians without private health plan, OHIP+
- Free prescriptions for seniors, money for home maintenance
- Changes to Personal Income Taxes
Pocket-book goodies
- Free prescription drugs for 65+
- Free preschool child care for 2.5-kindergarten
- Subsidized dental/medical costs for Ontarians without a private health plan, OHIP+
- More discounts for Presto card users
- Continued promise to raise minimum wage for $15hr Jan 1, 2019
Economic Health
- Projected deficit for 6 years
- Back to balance by 2024-25
- Unemployment rate lowest in two decades
- Forecasted $600M budget surplus 2017-18
- Forecasted deficit: less than 1 per cent of GDP
- Running a deficit of $19.8B over three years
- (6.7B deficit this year, 6.6 in 2019-2020, 6.5B in 2020-2021)
- Net debt 2018/19 is $325B, will balloon to $360.1B in 2020/21
Personal Income Taxes
- Province will eliminate surtax on PIT
- PIT rates and income brackets will change
- About 83 per cent of tax payers won’t see a difference, or will pay about $130 less
- Average tax increase for $95K earner would be about $168
- Changes take effect (if passed) July, 2018
For Toronto:
- Province to begin talks with Toronto about uploading costs of subways
- GO Transit trips within Toronto will cost Presto users $3 (no projected start date)
- GO Transit trip 10km or less capped at $3 for Presto Card users (no projected start date)
- Province to work with Toronto, York, Mississauga, Brampton, Durham to ensure commuters can travel between TTC and other transit systems at a discount of about $1.50 per trip
- Free licensed childcare for kids 2.5 years old means avg. of $20k savings for one-child family
- $11B towards construction of high-speed rail between Toronto/Windsor
- Settling property tax exemption controversy with Victoria University by phasing in tax changes over a number of years
- A Toronto Community Justice Centre in Moss Park to help address cycle of offending/victimization
Goodies for the GTA
- Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area Fund will invest in businesses and job creation ($100M over next 10 years)
- Any GO Transit trip 10km or less capped at $3 for Presto Card users (no projected start date)
- Province will work with Toronto, York, Mississauga, Brampton, Durham to ensure commuters can travel between transit systems at a discount of about $1.50 per trip
Seniors
- No more Ontario Drug Benefit, saving seniors about $240 a year
- Free drugs for everyone 65+through OHIP+ starting Aug. 2019
- Seniors Healthy Home Program
- Benefit up to $750/year for seniors 75+ to help them maintain home/live independently
- 30,000 new long-term care beds over 10 years
- Improved home care for seniors (more support, more nurse visits, better access) ($650M over 3 years.)
- Investing $23M over three years to increase number of Personal Support Workers
Basic dental/drug plan
- Subsidized dental care, drug costs for people without private insurance or not eligible for OHIP+
- 80 per cent refund on drug dental expenses (Up to $400 single/$600 couple/$700 family of 4 with 2 kids) starting Summer 2019
Childcare
- Free licensed child care beginning in 2020 for kids 2.5 years to kindergarten age
- Estimated savings 17k for Ontario family w one kid, 20k for Toronto family
- Province will invest a total of $2.2B over three years
- Includes $160M over 3 years in operating costs & $534M for more spaces
- Fee subsidies for child care spaces have so far reduced Toronto’s subsidy waitlist by 3,581 children
Health
- More funding for mental health/addiction services ($17B over 4 years)
- $822M investment into hospital improvement – largest single gov’t investment in hospitals in almost a decade
- $19B over 10 years to build/reno hospitals
- 30,000 new long-term care beds over 10 years
Marijuana:
- $8M spent in 2017 setting up cannabis stores. Will spend $40M this year.
- Revenues from pot stores in 2018 expected to be $35M in 2019, and $100M in 2020-2021.
- Feds will send Ontario $35M of federal pot excise tax in 2018-2019, $80M in 2019-2020. and $115M in 2020-2021.
Risks to Ontario’s economy:
- Rising interest rates, (cost of borrowing), particularly if it’s faster than expected, can have serious impact on deficit and debt
- If interest rates increase by 1 per cent it will add $300M to the deficit. 1 basis point equals $3M
- Changes to NAFTA could disrupt trade patterns
- U.S. tax reform could affect province’s competitiveness