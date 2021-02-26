33-year-old man charged after allegedly spiking woman’s smoothie, drugs seized in apartment

Ali Stanley, 33, is facing seven charges after he allegedly spiked a woman's drink and drugs were seized in his apartment. (Toronto Police Service)

Editor’s note: Court documents reviewed by CP24 show that Ali Stanley was found not guilty of administering a noxious thing and forcible confinement on March 10, 2023.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly slipped an unknown substance into a woman’s smoothie earlier this month.

It happened at an apartment in the area of St. Lawrence and King streets on Feb. 4.

Police allege that when the woman was about to leave, the man offered her a smoothie-type drink.

The woman woke up hours later feeling disoriented and confused after drinking the smoothie.

Police said the woman then left the apartment and went to the hospital, where tests confirmed the presence of drugs in her system.

After she reported the incident to the police, officers from 51 Division launched an investigation.

A search warrant was executed, and police recovered a quantity of suspected drugs in the apartment.

As a result, Ali Stanley of Toronto was arrested. He was charged with administering noxious thing intent to endanger life, breach of probation, and five counts of unlawfully possess schedule 1 substances.

