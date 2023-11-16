Toronto private school teacher charged for allegedly sexually assaulting student

A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Editor’s note: Court documents reviewed by CTV News confirm that the charges against the accused were withdrawn in February, 2025.

A teacher at a Toronto private school has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female student last July.

Toronto police said they attended the TAIE International Institute, located in the area of Church and Carlton streets, on Oct. 31 and learned about the alleged incident.

As a result of their investigation, a suspect was arrested on Nov. 2.

He has been charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court in January.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.