15-year-old dies in collision, one person arrested

A Hamilton police car can be seen in this undated photo.

A 15-year-old teenage boy from Hamilton has died after colliding with a vehicle while racing on Friday.

Police say that witnesses reported seeing two or three vehicles racing eastbound on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in the Upper Gage Avenue area overpass at around 2:30 p.m. Amid the racing, police say that two of the three vehicles briefly lost control and collided. While the operator of one vehicle was able to regain control, the 15-year-old driver was not, and rolled, police say.

“During the roll, one or more occupants were ejected from the Toyota,” a news release said, adding that three occupants were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The 15-year-old male was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards.

One person was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death. He has been identified as 18-year-old Vincenzino Stumpo from Hamilton.

Police say that investigators are still seeking the identity of any other persons or vehicles involved and ask that anyone with dashcam footage or relevant information contact them at (905) 546-4753 or reconuint@hamiltonpolice.ca.