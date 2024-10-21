Brantford police seize more than 6 kilograms of cocaine and approximately $2 million in cash

Three Brantford men are facing charges after police seized more than six kilograms of cocaine and approximately $2 million in cash.

The Brantford Police Service and the Hamilton-Niagara detachment of the RCMP conducted a joint investigation that led to the execution of search warrants at five locations in southwestern Ontario.

Police say that the searches uncovered 6.3 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $170,000 and approximately $2 million in Canadian currency which has been seized as the suspected proceeds of crime.

Three suspects identified as Bhavandeep Gill, 36, Vikram Kumar, 23, and Sandeep Kaur, 24, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in connection with the investigation.

Police continue to investigate and say that additional arrests and charges are possible.

“This is another successful joint project helping to minimize the threat to our communities caused by the distribution of controlled substances, and organized criminal activity related to drug trafficking. By disrupting the operation of criminal networks, our goal is to assist our community by reducing the violence surrounding the trade of illicit substances,” Brantford Police Service Interim Chief Jason Saunders said in a press release.

Police say that the suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19.