‘Take precautions:’ Boy, 15, accused of stealing vehicles following change room thefts at Hamilton recreation facilities

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after at least three vehicles were stolen from outside Hamilton recreation facilities following change room thefts.

Police say that officers worked closely with City of Hamilton recreation facilities to investigate the incidents and ultimately obtained surveillance footage which was “instrumental” in identifying a suspect “and tracing his involvement in the thefts.”

Police further allege that additional video footage also allowed investigators to link the suspect to gas thefts from various gas stations while operating the stolen vehicles.

The suspect was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with 10 offences, including three counts of vehicle theft.

Police say that all of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered.

“Hamilton Police are continuing their efforts to identify other individuals who may be involved in similar thefts at local recreation centres,” a news release issued on Tuesday notes. “The public is reminded to take precautions when using local facilities, such as leaving valuables at home and bringing a lock to secure personal belongings while using recreation services.”

The suspect has since been released from police custody on an undertaking. He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say that the investigation remains “ongoing.”