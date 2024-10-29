2 arrested in mortgage scheme that defrauded more than 200 Ontarians: police

An OPP vehicle is shown parked in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tammy Hoy

Two people have been arrested and charged after more than 200 victims across Ontario were defrauded in a door-to-door scheme.

According to police, salespeople attended the homes of older adults and vulnerable people and initiated frauds “where victims unknowingly entered into home service and/or renovation agreements at exorbitant prices.”

They said many of the victims were led to believe that they were getting services, installations, and renovations for free through government grants or rebates.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the organizers of this fraud then allegedly used the fake agreements to register Notice of Security Interest‘s (NOSIs) against victims’ homes without their knowledge.

These NOSIs were subsequently paid off to the benefit of the organizers using fraudulent, high-interest mortgages against the victims' homes, police said.

Police said in many cases the victims were left in financial peril and, in some cases, were forced to sell their homes.

Earlier this year, the Ontario government banned the registration of NOSIs on a land title. A NOSI was a debt or lien placed on a home in exchange for home appliances like furnaces, air conditioning units, and water heaters that must be repaid upon sale or refinancing of the property. Scammers had exploited the legal tool.

On Oct. 15 and 17, the OPP’s Serious Fraud Office arrested 29-year-old Austin Acheson, of Woodbridge, and 39-year-old Danielle Harrison, of Mississauga.

They have both been charged with fraud over $5,000.

Harrison has additionally been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused have since been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court next month.

In September, police announced that 39-year-old Rajivan Thillaindarajah, of Mississauga, and 40-year-old Sajjad Ahmad, of Scarborough had been arrested in connection with this investigation, which began in the summer of 2021and is known as Project Nettle.

Thillaindarajah has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, while Ahmad is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000.

Three other suspects – Anas Ayyoub, 23, of Toronto; Muhammad Wasiq Afzal, 28, of Scarborough; and Muhammad Waqar Afzal, 33, of Pickering – are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and remain outstanding. They are wanted on several charges, including fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information regarding this fraud case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-833-941-5865 or OPP.Nettle@opp.ca.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of any other fraud is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Fraud victims can also report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar