OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ontario child's Halloween candy

A child's bucket is full of candy as they go trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall on Halloween in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

COCHRANE, Ont. — Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child’s candy on Halloween night.

OPP say they were called Thursday evening about a tampered mini chocolate bar containing a blade.

Police say the child got the candy bar while out trick-or-treating in the town of Cochrane.

It’s unclear where the chocolate came from.

Police say it’s important for parents to check their children’s candy thoroughly.

Parents are being urged to look out for things like tears or holes in candy, signs of resealing or anything else that appears suspicious.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

The Canadian Press