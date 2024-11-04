Highway 407 to offer free trips to some low-income drivers

Low-income drivers will soon be able to qualify for up to six free trips on Highway 407 every month as part of a new program launched by the privately operated tolled highway.

407 ETR says that the pilot program will be open to Ontario residents who meet Statistics Canada’s definition of low-income, which starts at $28,863 per year for individuals and goes up from there based on household size.

In order to qualify for the program drivers must also have an account in good standing with 407 ETR with no outstanding balance.

“We’re proud to provide support for families who need it most and this program helps ensure that more drivers have access to a fast, safe and reliable commute,” 407 ETR President and CEO Javier Tamargo said in a press release issued on Monday. “We hope this program will make it easier for our customers to enjoy a stress-free journey to get to a game or to a doctor’s appointment without worrying about their bill.”

Highway 407 already has several financial hardship programs in place but it says that the new initiative will be the first “to offer free trips on a monthly basis for an extended period of time. “

To enroll in the program, drivers will need to complete an online application and provide supporting documentation, including proof of income.

Those accepted into the program will receive the benefit for a one-year period with the opportunity to renew.

407 ETR says that the pilot program will provide assistance for up to 200 participants.