Northern Tornadoes Project confirms tornado touched down in Fergus, Ont., on Sunday

Storm clouds move across the sky as Environment Canada issued tornado warnings July 13, 2023, in Montreal. Severe weather researchers say a tornado carved out a "long, narrow path of damage" in a community near Guelph, Ont., on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

FERGUS, Ont. — Severe weather researchers say a tornado carved out a “long, narrow path of damage” in a community near Guelph, Ont., on Sunday.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University says it sent a team to investigate in Fergus, Ont., and confirmed a tornado touched down there.

The organization says it has assigned a preliminary rating of EF0, which represents winds between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour.

David Sills, the project’s executive director, says most tornadoes in Canada occur between June and August, and it’s “far less common” to see them in the shoulder seasons.

However, he says, there have been November tornadoes in southern Ontario — and other parts of Canada — in the past.

The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed tornadoes had occurred in New Brunswick and British Columbia earlier this month.

