Prince Harry in Vancouver as Invictus Games school program launches online

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex poses for a photograph with students from Shaughnessy Elementary School after participating in a sitting volleyball adaptive sport lesson during an event to launch the Invictus Games school program, in Vancouver, on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is scheduled to take place from Feb. 8 to 16, 2025 and will for the first time feature winter sports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Prince Harry is in Vancouver for the launch of a campaign to raise awareness of the Invictus Games among children and youth, one day after surprising Canadian football fans by appearing at the Grey Cup in the city.

The prince visited Vancouver-area elementary and high school students at Seaforth Armoury.

The visit comes as the Invictus Games launches a lessons program for students from kindergarten to Grade 12, making educational resources on the event’s history and purpose available online.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick veterans and other service personnel about a decade ago, and the games will next be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February.

After meeting the students and engaging in a short game of sitting volleyball on the floor of the armoury, Prince Harry told the crowd the school program could help the Invictus Games “go even wider” and “into schools in Canada and hopefully around the world.”

The prince made a surprise appearance at the Grey Cup game at BC Place Stadium on Sunday, waving to the crowd and giving an interview before joining B.C. Lions owner Amar Doman on the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press