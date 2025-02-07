DVP reopens after earlier closure prompted closure of northbound lanes

All but one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway were closed for several hours on Friday following a multi-vehicle collision that prompted police to warn drivers to expect “extreme delays.”
The collision happened near the Bayview/Bloor ramp at around 11:10 a.m., police say.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.
The highway reopened at around 1 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
