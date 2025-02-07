DVP reopens after earlier closure prompted closure of northbound lanes

The spring blast of snow is catching some drivers by surprise this morning.

All but one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway were closed for several hours on Friday following a multi-vehicle collision that prompted police to warn drivers to expect “extreme delays.”

The collision happened near the Bayview/Bloor ramp at around 11:10 a.m., police say.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.

The highway reopened at around 1 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.