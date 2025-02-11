Elderly woman fatally struck by dump truck driver in North York: police

The scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wilson Ave. near Bathurst St.

An 81-year-old woman is dead after police say she was struck by the driver of a dump truck while crossing the street in North York on Tuesday morning.

The deadly incident occurred on Wilson Avenue, near Bathurst Street, at around 10:44 a.m.

Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said the woman was walking through the crosswalk northbound on Wilson Avenue when she was hit by the 53-year-old male driver that was turning right.

“Citizens in the area immediately attempted first aid, but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries,” Maslowski told reporters at the scene on Tuesday morning.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this woman who was struck.”

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene.

“We are very early in the investigation but I’m told that the driver is cooperating,” Maslowski added.

Members of the collision reconstruction unit are on scene, he said.

Maslowski said it is too early to tell whether charges will be laid in connection with the fatal collision.

“We are still reviewing video. We are still interviewing witnesses,” he said.

He noted that police have obtained surveillance footage of the area but investigators are looking for additional video.

“If anyone was in the area of the 401 westbound off-ramp at Bathurst (Street) and Wilson Avenue at approximately 11:45 this morning, we’d ask you to please contact our traffic services (unit),” Maslowski said.