Track the path of a major winter storm as it hits Toronto

Radar shows when the heaviest bands of snow will begin to fall as a major storm is expected to hit across Ontario. Watch LIVE here.

A major winter storm is bearing down on Toronto with the potential to bring the largest snowfall total that the city has seen in nearly two years.

CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that Toronto will see between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow between late Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning, but totals could be higher in other parts of the GTA.

The last time the city got that much snow was in March, 2023 and city officials have already indicated that it could take several days to fully dig out.

Environment Canada says that snow might get mixed with ice pellets this evening with a risk of freezing rain overnight.

Heavy wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are expected on Wednesday night, creating the risk of blowing snow and poor visibility.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt is advising drivers to be prepared.

“It does look like it’s going to have some waves. It’s going to have some real intense periods, and then some less intense periods, and then back and forth. And so, you may think you’re out of the woods, and you start to pick up the speed, and you drive right into a wall of snow again,” Schmidt told CP24.

He says drivers should slow down and give themselves space when conditions worsen on the road.