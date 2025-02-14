Toronto tow truck driver charged in fatal collision near Weston and Rogers

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle on Weston Road, near Rogers Road, on Dec. 16. (Jacob estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A Toronto tow truck driver has been charged in connection with a collision in December that left a pedestrian dead.

It occurred just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 near Weston and Rogers Roads.

Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado tow truck was travelling north on Weston Road in the left turning lane when it struck a 40-year-old man who was standing in the centre lane while waiting to cross the road.

As a result, the man hit a southbound 2021 Toyota Rav4 that was in the far-left lane, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On Thursday, police announced that 24-year-old Michael Rodrigues had been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.