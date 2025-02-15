Toronto police officer ’seriously injured' after being rear-ended on the DVP

The rear-ended police car towards the right of the frame. (CP24 file photo)

A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured in a crash on the Don Valley Parkway early Saturday morning.

Police say the collision, involving a police vehicle and another car, happened around 6:40 a.m. near Bayview Avenue and Bloor Street.

OFFICER INJURED:

Don Valley Pkwy N & Bayview Ave/Bloor St

6:41 am

-two vehicle collision involving police vehicle

-officer's vehicle struck

-officer sustained serious injuries

-other driver also injured

ROAD CLOSURES:

-two lanes of N/B DVP closed for investigation#GO337178

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 15, 2025

The officer’s vehicle was struck, leaving the officer with “serious injuries.” The other driver was also hurt as both individuals were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement following the event, in which he says he is “thankful” the officer will be okay.

‘I am thankful to advise that the officer involved below, while injured, will be eligible for discharge from the hospital today," he wrote. “Very lucky given the circumstances and location of the collision. Thank you to our attending members, emergency service partners and hospital staff for looking after our officer.”

Police say the officer was stopped with emergency lights activated and that the officer’s vehicle was rear-ended.

After a temporary closure, both northbound lanes of the DVP have since reopened, but it remains unclear as to whether the driver of other vehicle will be charged.