A few flurries expected in Toronto Monday as crews cleanup snow from major winter storms

Big dig out underway following back-to-back winter storms in province.

Toronto is expected to see a few more centimetres of snowfall on Monday as residents across the GTA continue to shovel out from back-to-back snowstorms last week.

Environment Canada is calling for a few flurries this morning but total accumulation won’t come anywhere near what residents in the city saw on Sunday.

The national weather agency said about two centimetres of snowfall is expected on Monday, which will see sunshine and a high of -7 C, feeling closer to -18 with the wind chill.

On Tuesday, another two centimetres of snow could fall in Toronto as frigid temperatures linger. Environment Canada says Toronto will feel like -20 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Toronto was hit with two significant snow events this week, which snarled transit and led to dozens of collisions on GTA highways.

The City of Toronto said it could take several days to clean up all of the snow along roads, bike lanes, and sidewalks.