Child pornography suspect facing more charges after victims identified in Durham Region and Philippines: police

Christopher Jackson, 30, is shown in this handout photo provided by Durham police. Jackson is facing numerous charges in a child pornography investigation.

A Clarington man who was arrested last summer in connection with a child pornography investigation is now facing additional charges after police identified victims in both Durham Region and the Philippines.

The suspect was initially arrested on July 31, 2024 after police executed a search warrant at a residence.

At the time, police said that the accused was believed to be making and sharing child pornography using the Telegram app.

Police said that a subsequent analysis of electronic devices seized from the residence revealed “a multitude of child pornographic content, including plans to travel and commit sexual acts on underage persons.”

The suspect was then arrested again on Aug. 30 and charged with additional offences.

In a news release issued on Monday, Durham police said that further investigation has not led to the identification of a victim within its jurisdiction. Police said two additional victims were also identified in the Philippines with the assistance RCMP and the Philippines National Police.

The suspect, 30-year-old Christopher Jackson, is now facing a number of additional charges, including one count of sexual assault and two counts of voyeurism.

“Police are concerned there may be other victims and are requesting anyone with information to come forward,” the news release notes.

The accused has been in custody since his Aug. 30 arrest, police say.