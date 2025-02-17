Man dies after snowmobile collision in Durham Region

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 55-year-old man is dead after being involved in a snowmobile collision in Durham Region on Sunday night.

It happened near Thorah Side Road and Thorah Concession 3 in the Township of Brock at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Police say that the victim was traveling northbound on his snowmobile when he lost traction.

At that time, a second snowmobile driver following behind collided with the victim’s snowmobile.

“The impact ejected the man from his snowmobile, resulting in severe injuries. Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and performed life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a news release issued by Durham Regional Police on Monday states.

Police say that the investigation into the collision remains ongoing.