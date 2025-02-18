Delta passenger records escape from overturned, burning plane at Toronto airport

A video taken by a passenger shows people fleeing the inside of an upside-down Delta plane that crashed at Pearson.

New video has surfaced showing one passenger’s escape from an overturned plane following a crash at Pearson airport on Monday afternoon.

Peter Koukov was on board flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto and recorded video as he made his way out of the upside-down plane following the crash.

In the video, a flight attendant is seen instructing passengers to leave their belongings as she helps them climb out an exit.

At least one passenger is then seen stepping onto the tarmac with the assistance of ground personnel.

After exiting the plane, Koukov captured the chaotic scene. In the footage, which was uploaded to social media, stunned passengers can be seen looking on as fire crews doused the flames emanating from the CRJ-900 aircraft.

Officials confirm 76 passengers and four crew members were on the flight. A total of 18 people were injured, though none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.