GTHA school bus cancellations for Feb. 18, 2025

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Feb. 18, 2025.

Durham Region

Buses to Brock area schools (Zone 1) in the Durham District and Durham Catholic District school boards have been cancelled today due to “ongoing road conditions resulting from inclement weather.”

Peel Region

All school bus transportation for RF Hall Secondary School is cancelled today due to cancellations in Dufferin County, Student Transportation of Peel Region says. All other transportation in zones 1, 2, and 3 is running today.