Numerous delays reported on subway system on Tuesday morning due to weather

There were major delays reported along a portion of Line 1 on Tuesday morning after ice and snow on the rails at Davisville Station resulted in a train getting stuck.

The issue was first reported at around 7:40 a.m. and didn’t clear until shortly after 9 a.m.

Shuttle buses were running between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton stations while service was restored.

In a post on social media, the TTC said that there was a train stuck at Davisville Station “due to ice and snow on rails,” which meant that trains were only able to travel through the stations using one of the platforms.

While full service has since resumed, the TTC says that delays of up to 10 minutes are being reported between Vaughan and Finch stations due to a separate issue related to weather conditions.