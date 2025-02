A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man is in custody after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end early Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

It happened near Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue shortly before 3 a.m.

Police said they located a man in his 40s suffering from a stab wound at the scene. A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested, police said.

Both men were take to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said in a post on social media.