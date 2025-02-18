Toronto under winter weather travel advisory as Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ conditions

Snow blankets homes and streets in Toronto on Feb. 18, 2025.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto as Environment Canada warns of potentially hazardous conditions for motorists this afternoon.

The national weather agency says five centimetres of snow could fall in the city on Tuesday.

“A band of lake effect snow has moved into the area. In addition, gusty winds may produce local blowing snow, reducing visibility,” the weather advisory read.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.”

The snow and strong winds are expected to diminish this evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada warned.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

The advisory comes after Toronto saw back-to-back winter storms that brought nearly 50 cm of snowfall to the city last week.

City officials say it could take up to three weeks to remove snow that has already accumulated along roads, bike lanes, and sidewalks.