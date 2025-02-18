Were you at Pearson when a plane crashed on the tarmac? CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you

Watch video of the crash aftermath from the CP24 / CTV News helicopter over the crash scene at Pearson International Airport.

A plane arriving from Minneapolis crashed on landing at Pearson airport on Monday afternoon, injuring 21 passengers and suspending flights for hours.

The incident happened just before 2:15 p.m.

Officials confirmed 76 passengers and four crew members were on board Endeavour Flight 4819 coming from Minneapolis/St. Paul at the time.

Video circulating online shows the moment the CRJ-900 hit the tarmac, caught fire, flipped over and ended up on its roof.

Delta Airlines has said that 21 people were taken to the hospital after the crash. Nineteen have already been released.

John Nelson, who was seated in the 10th row of the plan, told CNN that it was “mass chaos” on board in the moments after the crash.

“I was upside down, a lady next to me was upside down, we kind of let ourselves go and fell to hit the ceiling, which was [a] surreal feeling, and then everybody was just like, ‘Get out, get out, get out,’” Nelson said.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson and CNN