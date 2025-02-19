‘A timely and fair resolution:’ Two passengers retain law firm following Toronto plane crash

CP24’s Courtney Heels speaks with passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs about what travellers are entitled to.

There are numerous delays and flight cancellations at Pearson airport for a third day in a row as the investigation into a crash involving a Delta Airlines flight continues.

Two of the five runways at Pearson International Airport have been closed since the jet with 80 people on board flipped upside down upon landing on Monday afternoon and burst into flames.

A total of 21 people were injured in the crash, though 19 of them have since been released from hospital.

Airport officials said Tuesday that the wreckage from the plane would remain on the tarmac for at least 48 hours as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada conducts a fulsome investigation at the scene.

Here is the latest:

12 p.m.

Delta Air Lines says that another passenger injured in Monday’s plane crash has been released from hospital. Delta says that as of Wednesday morning, 20 of the 21 people initially hospitalized have been released. The airline says that it plans to begin the process of reuniting passengers with baggage and personal belongings “as soon as possible” but its warning that the process could take weeks to play out.

“Securing, identifying, sorting and cleaning all belongings left onboard could take a matter of weeks before all items can be safely returned,” a statement notes. “Delta and Endeavor teams remain in Toronto and are cooperating fully as participants in the investigation. Maintenance teams are standing by to remove the aircraft from the runway Wednesday once it’s safe to do so.”

The Delta Care Team is continuing their work in Toronto to provide support to customers, employees and loved ones of those involved in Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, on Monday.



As of Wednesday morning, 20 of the 21 injured passengers initially… — Delta News Hub (@DeltaNewsHub) February 19, 2025

11 a.m.

Toronto law firm Rochon Genova says that it has been retained by some passengers and their families who were harmed as a result of the crash involving Delta Airlines Flight 4819 earlier this week. In a news release, the law firm says that its clients “suffered personal injuries of a serious nature that required hospital attention.” The firm did not say whether it plans to take any formal legal action with regards to the crash.

“As fate would have it, our clients were instrumental in opening a damaged emergency exit before allowing others to disembark as the fire was about to spread. With our involvement, we expect to reach a timely and fair resolution for these clients and others who reach out to us,” Vincent Genova, head of Rochon Genova’s Aviation Litigation Group, said in the release.

Genova also told CTV News Toronto that his firm has also been in touch with U.S. attorneys who “have been approached by some American passengers.” He said that he anticipates more passengers could eventually join any “potential litigation.”

“We will likely have an opportunity to work with them to advance claims. That will include our own investigation into whether other parties apart from the airline should be involved in potential litigation,” he said.

7:30 a.m.

Airport officials say that five per cent of departing flights and six per cent of arriving flights had been cancelled as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, with the likelihood of more delays and cancellations throughout the day.

In an interview with CP24 Breakfast, Airport Duty Manager Jake Keating said that the runway where the crash occurred is “the busiest runway in Canada” so not having access to it has reduced the airport’s capacity “quite a bit,” particularly in the busier afternoon hours.

“We do have a limit on the amount of departures we are going to allow throughout the day. It is put into place in an effort to make sure we are not overwhelming the airfield and make sure we are maximizing our capabilities on the available runways we have,” he said. “Essentially it means we are going to be running a more metred program on our runways rather than overwhelming the airfield and having people sitting out on the airfield for extended periods of time.”

Airport officials have said that a total of 462 of 1,006 scheduled flights ended up being cancelled at Pearson on Monday following the crash.

This was after 371 flights at Pearson were cancelled on Sunday due to a major winter storm.

Keating told CP24 on Wednesday that the airport is continuing to urge travellers to check their flight statuses before leaving home, as scheduled departure times “are going to be in flux over the next 48 hours.”

He said that it is also possible that the delays could persist beyond the next 48 hours, as the runway will need to be inspected once the wreckage is removed.

Meanwhile, a team of 20 TSDB investigators are continuing to examine the wreckage on the runway.

The TSB has said that it is “far too early to say” what might have caused the crash.

“Following this initial impact, parts of the aircraft separated and a fire ensued,” TSB senior investigator Ken Webster said in a video statement on Tuesday night. “The fuselage came to rest slightly off the right side of the runway, upside down, facing the other direction.”