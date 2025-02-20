All passengers injured in Pearson plane crash have now been released from hospital, Delta says

A Delta plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport has been removed from the runway.

The wreckage of a Delta Airlines plane that crashed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon has now been removed from the tarmac following an on-site investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. The airline also confirmed Thursday that all injured passengers have now been released from hospital.

Latest updates:

All 21 passengers injured in the crash have now been released from hospital

The wreckage of the plane has been removed from the runway

Delays and cancellations continue at Pearson, with Sunwing cancelling all flights departing to southbound destinations on Thursday

12:30 p.m.

Delta Airlines says all 21 passengers hospitalized after Monday’s plane crash have been released from hospital.

“The Delta and Endeavor families are grateful that all those injured Monday have been released from the hospital, and we extend our thanks to everyone who provided care to them over the past few days,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a written statement.

“We will continue to connect one-on-one with customers, employees and loved ones as we move forward to make sure their needs are met with care.”

12 p.m.

Sunwing Airlines cancelled all southbound flights departing from Pearson International Airport for a second day in a row.

11:30

About five per cent of flights departing out of Pearson have been cancelled today and about 11 per cent of departing flights have experienced some type of delay. About 28 per cent of arriving flights have been delayed and about six per cent have been cancelled.

7 a.m.

Jake Keating, the duty manager for Toronto Pearson International Airport, said Sunwing will continue to experience challenges for the next couple of days amid widespread cancellations due to weather and Monday’s plane crash. Keating said the airline is working to reunite people with baggage after flights were cancelled.

“This is really a Sunwing issue to get those bags to them. What I can say is it will take some time. The baggage volume was pretty massive coming in,” he said.

Several Sunwing flights out of Pearson airport have been cancelled today after the airline cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, the airline said the cancellation of southbound flights would allow it to “prioritize the safe return of customers currently delayed in destinations due to recent weather disruptions, crew availability constraints and extremely limited hotel capacity.”

4 a.m.

The Delta Airlines plane that crashed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport has now been removed from the tarmac.