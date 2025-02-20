Delta plane removed from runway after crash at Toronto airport

An Air Canada flight takes off in the background as cranes are positioned to remove the wreckage of Delta Flight 4819 from the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

The wreckage of a Delta Airlines plane that crashed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon has now been removed from the tarmac following an on-site investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Latest updates:

7 a.m.

Jake Keating, the duty manager for Toronto Pearson International Airport, said Sunwing will continue to experience challenges for the next couple of days amid widespread cancellations due to weather and Monday’s plane crash. Keating said the airline is working to reunite people with baggage after flights were cancelled.

“This is really a Sunwing issue to get those bags to them. What I can say is it will take some time. The baggage volume was pretty massive coming in,” he said.

Several Sunwing flights out of Pearson airport have been cancelled today after the airline cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, the airline said the cancellation of southbound flights would allow it to “prioritize the safe return of customers currently delayed in destinations due to recent weather disruptions, crew availability constraints and extremely limited hotel capacity.”

4 a.m.

The Delta Airlines plane that crashed on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport has now been removed from the tarmac.