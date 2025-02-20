Hamilton police save man’s life before arresting him for violating court order

A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

Hamilton police say that officers managed to revive a man in the midst of an apparent drug overdose and then took him into custody moments later after discovering that we was in violation of multiple court-ordered conditions.

Police were initially dispatched to a business in the area of Barton Street East and Lottridge Street on Tuesday for reports of an unconscious male.

Police say that upon arrival officers “quickly assessed” the situation and administered Naloxone to the man in an effort to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The man regained consciousness within minutes, police say.

However, police say that upon learning the man’s identity officers determined that he was in violation of court-ordered conditions and placed him under arrest.

A subsequent search of the man’s belongings then led to the seizure of a variety of contraband, including 23.1 grams of fentanyl, 137 dextroamphetamine pills (ADHD medication) and a loaded pellet gun.

Police say that the male was also in possession of “a quantity of money that is indicative of trafficking drugs.”

The 33-year-old Hamilton man was subsequently charged with six offences, including three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police continue to investigate the matter and are asking anyone with information to come forward.