More subway delays this morning due to icy rails on TTC’s Line 2

The TTC says “icy rail conditions” are once again leading to delays on Line 2 this morning after two back-to-back winter storms snarled service across the transit network over the past week.

The TTC says the problem is impacting eastbound trains from Greenwood to Kennedy stations this morning and customers may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.

Delays were reported on Line 1 and 2 on Wednesday morning due to blowing snow and ice build up along parts of the subway system. The TTC also had issued getting snow-covered trains out of its Wilson Yard, resulting in fewer trains running during the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CTV News Toronto this week that while the transit agency plans for “extreme weather,” the snowstorms really took “a toll.”

“I think a lot of people, anyone who has been on the roads, can appreciate the volume of snow that has fallen in the last few days,” he said.