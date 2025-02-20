Police say residential break-and-enters in York Region are linked to organized crime

A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

York police are holding a news conference this morning to provide an update on a months-long investigation into a rash of residential break-and-enters linked to organized crime groups.

The four-month-long investigation was dubbed ‘Project Dusk’ and was led by the York Regional Police Integrated Property Crime Task Force.

Police say that the investigation has now concluded, though it is unclear how many arrests have been made.

The authorities say that Deputy Chief Alvaro Almeida will be speaking to the “success of the project” at the 10 a.m. news conference.

