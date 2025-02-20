Union warns that city workers strike could shutter March Break camps and some childcare centres

27,000 members of CUPE Local 79 could be off the job as of March 8.

The head of a union that represents 27,000 City of Toronto workers who are poised to strike as soon as next month is accusing city hall of “dragging their heels” in negotiations with her members.

CUPE Local 79 President Nas Yadollahi made the comment during a news conference at the Toronto Sheraton Hotel on Thursday morning, warning that without a deal city-run child care centres could close and March Break camps could shut down, among other impacts.

The news conference was held one day after the city confirmed that the Ministry of Labour had issued a no-board report which starts the countdown to a potential strike or lockout as soon as 12:01 a.m. on March 8, unless an agreement is reached by then.

“We have continued to be available to speak to the city at any moment and we have been speaking to them. Unfortunately, the city continues to drag their heels and we are not seeing the productivity that we like to see at this point in bargaining,” Yadollahi said. “Negotiations were going so poorly that we had to take action (by requesting the no-board report).”

CUPE Local 79 represents city workers that primarily work inside across a range of public services, including public health, city hall operations, ambulance dispatch, court services, child care and long-term care.

The union has said that wages which have not kept up with inflation are one of the central issues at the bargaining table.

“Our members have given us a historic 90 per cent strike mandate because they know what is at stake. Our backs are up against the wall and we don’t want to be in this position but if the city refuses to negotiate a fair deal the impact will be felt by every Torontonian,” Yadollahi said. “The services people rely on everyday will come to a halt. Building and construction permits will be delayed, community recreation programs will be shut down, March Break camps will be cancelled, 311 will be unavailable, childcare centres will be closed and much, much more. “

The city has said that it tabled a new proposal on Monday afternoon and is still waiting for the union to respond. According to City Manager Paul Johnson, the city is offering a nearly 15 per cent wage increase over the next your years.

“The negotiations continues and the best deal of course is through negotiation,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said during an unrelated news conference on Thursday. “I really appreciate all those workers, tens of thousands. They take care of our seniors, our kids, they are childcare workers, they are long terms care workers, they are recreation workers, they are nurses, planners, paramedics, dispatchers. We appreciate you and we respect your work and we will do what we can.”