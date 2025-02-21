Nearly 1,000 g of fentanyl seized in Niagara Region drug investigation

The Niagara Regional Police Service detachment in 1 District located in St. Catharines, Ont., is shown on Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett

Two people have been arrested after nearly 1,000 grams of fentanyl and carfentanil were seized from an apartment in Hamilton.

In a release Friday, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said street crime detectives had been investigating illegal drug distribution between late last year and early 2025.

The investigation revealed a man living in Hamilton was travelling to the Niagara Region to sell drugs, police said.

Two men were arrested on Feb. 19 after committing several suspected drug deals in the region.

The next day, on Feb. 20, NRPS officers executed a search warrant on an apartment in Hamilton.

As a result, police seized 977.9 grams of fentanyl and carfentanil with a street value of $110,000.

Police also collected 193.3 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine valued at $19,000, 36.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine,166 MDMA pills, 285 Percocet tablets, and nearly $11,000 in cash.

Patrick Benson, 36, of Hamilton and Caolan Faulkner, 48, of Stoney Creek have both been arrested and charged with several drug possession offences. The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact NRPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.