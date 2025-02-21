Sunwing flights appear to resume after days of cancellations out of Toronto Pearson

After two days of cancelled flights out of Toronto Pearson International Airport, leaving travellers stranded both locally and abroad, Sunwing Airlines appears to have returned to normal operations.

The airport’s departure page shows Sunwing flights departing from Toronto, and no additional travel notice was issued from the airline online. CP24 contacted the airline but has not yet heard a response.

Sunwing previously cancelled dozens of southbound flights departing from the Toronto airport on both Wednesday and Thursday, citing the need to safely return “customers currently delayed in destinations due to recent weather disruptions, crew availability constraints and extremely limited hotel capacity.”

The cancellations came in the wake of a Delta Air Lines crash at the airport Monday which resulted in the closure of two runways and days of related flight cancellations and delays.

In Thursday’s travel advisory, Sunwing said it will provide impacted customers with a full refund to their original form of payment within 21 business days with “no further action required.”

Some Sunwing Vacations passengers told CTV News Toronto of their “nightmare” travels with the airline this week, causing them to miss out on long-awaited trips or be left far away from home, internationally.

“We understand this decision impacts our customers' vacation plans and sincerely apologize for the disruption,” the airline said in its online statement.