Toronto man arrested in sexual assault investigations dating back to 2014

Toronto police make an arrest in connection to sexual assault crimes dating back to 2014 (TPS photos).

Toronto police say they have arrested an Oshawa man in connection with multiple sexual assaults and “indecent acts” spanning more than a decade.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of committing an indecent act.

The incidents date back as early as 2014 and involve alleged assaults and acts committed in various Toronto and Pickering establishments while victims were shopping or working.

Police describe sexual assault as “any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration,” they wrote in a media release.

The accused, 35-year-old Adrian Francis, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims and have released an image of Francis. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).