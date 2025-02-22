3 arrested, 4 suspects sought in ‘Project Sledgehammer’ investigation: police

Left to right: 45-year-old Alden O’Neil Nunes of Whitby, 36-year-old Inderdip Singh Sahota of Brampton and 34-year-old Shivansh Sharma of Kleinburg all arrested in connection to a Drug and a Break and Enter Investigation announced on Feb. 22, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police say they have arrested three people and are searching for four more suspects after a break-and-enter investigation led to the seizure of more than five kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin, valued at $140,000.

Dubbed as “Project Sledgehammer,” the investigation began after two break-ins were reported in December 2024 in the Dundas Street West and Islington Avenue area.

In one case, police say suspects broke into an apartment using a sledgehammer while residents were inside. Police say no property was taken and there were no reports of any injuries.

Just two days later, another break-in was reported in the same area. Following a search warrant, officers located and seized approximately 5.5 kilos of “methamphetamines, heroin and drug production tools.”

Police say officers later executed additional searches in the GTA between Dec. 6 and Feb. 4. Police say that’s when they seized “approximately $20,000 in Canadian currency, additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as break-in tools.”

Three men have been arrested.

45-year-old Alden O’Neil Nunes of Whitby is charged with break and enter with intent, possession of a break-in instrument, three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Inderdip Singh Sahota, 36, of Brampton, is charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of tools for drug production and possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.

Shivansh Sharma, 34, of Kleinburg, was arrested in Montreal and is charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of tools for drug production.

Police say they are still searching for four additional suspects and are seeking the public’s assistance.

One is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old, five-foot-seven with a medium build, last seen wearing all black Nike clothing.

Another is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, five-foot-ten with a heavy build, and was wearing olive green cargo pants, a black leather jacket, a grey-and-white camouflage hat, a white face mask, and black gloves.

A third suspect is a man between 20 and 30 years old, five-foot-six with a thin build, who was wearing black Nike running shoes, black pants, and a black hooded Roots sweater.

The fourth suspect is also believed to be in his 20s, about five-foot-ten with a heavy build, and was last seen wearing white running shoes, black pants, and a black hooded Helmut Lang sweater.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the 22 Division Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.