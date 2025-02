In this file photo, police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police are advising people to “use caution” in the area of Victora Park Avenue and Highway 401 after a traffic signal pole was knocked down during snow plowing.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Toronto police say the downed pole is blocking two lanes of traffic at the intersection.

The pole in question is located on the eastbound off ramp.

More details to come.