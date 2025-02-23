1 person wounded in stabbing near Scarborough Town Centre, suspect at-large

A Toronto police vehicle is shown in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A suspect is at-large after a stabbing in central Scarborough on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the area of Scarborough Town Centre, near Progress Avenue and Borough Drive.

Toronto police said they received a call at 6:13 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed near a bus station.

At the scene, officers found one individual who has been wounded.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect ran away, they said. Investigators have not released any descriptive details.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should expect delays and road closures in the area.