1 person wounded in stabbing near Scarborough Town Centre, suspect at-large

A suspect is at-large after a stabbing in central Scarborough on Sunday evening.
The incident happened in the area of Scarborough Town Centre, near Progress Avenue and Borough Drive.
Toronto police said they received a call at 6:13 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed near a bus station.
At the scene, officers found one individual who has been wounded.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect ran away, they said. Investigators have not released any descriptive details.
The investigation is ongoing.
Drivers should expect delays and road closures in the area.