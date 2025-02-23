3 people taken to hospital with ‘critical injuries’ after crash into MTO blocker trucks on Hwy. 401

A crash on Highway 401 westbound has left three people with critical injuries after their vehicle slammed into two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) blocker trucks, police announced Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the trucks were stationed in live lanes near Meadowvale to protect an earlier collision when they were struck. The three occupants of the passenger vehicle were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Update: WB collector lanes expected to reopen by 10am.

Collision/Lane Closure: WB #Hwy401 collectors closed at Meadowvale.

Vehicle crashed into two MTO blocker trucks in live lanes that were protecting another collision that was ahead. Three people in passenger vehicle taken to… pic.twitter.com/UoSag5XGtF — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 23, 2025

The MTO pickup truck was unoccupied at the time, and the driver of the second MTO blocker truck was not injured.

Westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Meadowvale remain closed but are expected to reopen at 10 a.m. as the investigation continues.