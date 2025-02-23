ADVERTISEMENT

3 people taken to hospital with ‘critical injuries’ after crash into MTO blocker trucks on Hwy. 401

By Jermaine Wilson
The collision on Hwy. 410 westbound near Meadowvale (@OPP_HSD).

A crash on Highway 401 westbound has left three people with critical injuries after their vehicle slammed into two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) blocker trucks, police announced Sunday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the trucks were stationed in live lanes near Meadowvale to protect an earlier collision when they were struck. The three occupants of the passenger vehicle were taken to hospital in critical condition.

The MTO pickup truck was unoccupied at the time, and the driver of the second MTO blocker truck was not injured.

Westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Meadowvale remain closed but are expected to reopen at 10 a.m. as the investigation continues.