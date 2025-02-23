‘Pay attention when you see flashing lights,’ say police, after motorist slams into 2 MTO trucks on Hwy. 401 in Scarborough

Three people have been taken to hospital, one with critical injuries after their vehicle slammed into two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) blocker trucks Sunday

Police are reminding people to “pay attention when you see flashing lights” after three people were injured when their vehicle slammed into two Ministry of Transportation (MTO) blocker trucks on Highway 401 in Scarborough early Sunday morning.

“Obviously, there’s legislation that requires you to slow down and move over when you’re passing emergency vehicles and this is that type of situation,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Sunday afternoon.

“There was an open lane traffic was getting around it until this vehicle who was driving in the right most lane slammed into the back of that pickup truck.”

Update: WB collector lanes expected to reopen by 10am.

Collision/Lane Closure: WB #Hwy401 collectors closed at Meadowvale.

Vehicle crashed into two MTO blocker trucks in live lanes that were protecting another collision that was ahead. Three people in passenger vehicle taken to… pic.twitter.com/UoSag5XGtF — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 23, 2025

The collision happened shortly after 2 a.m. near Meadowvale Road.

Ontario Provincial Police say the MTO vehicles were stationed in live lanes of traffic as they protected an earlier collision when they were hit.

The three occupants of the passenger vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, one in critical condition, but they are all now believed to be stable.

“When you’re dealing with high speed crashes in stopped traffic, those often end in either serious or even fatal injuries. The fact that these people remain in hospital is encouraging, but I know they have critical injuries at this time,” Schmidt added.

Police say the MTO pickup truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The driver of the second MTO blocker truck was not hurt.

There is no word on charges at this time.

The westbound collector lanes were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.

The investigation continues as officials work to determine the cause of the collision.